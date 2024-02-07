Raymond James Lowers Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Price Target to C$132.00

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PDS) had its target price cut by research analysts at Raymond James from C$137.00 to C$132.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 56.99% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on PD. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$135.00 to C$120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$125.00 to C$122.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$100.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore set a C$142.00 price target on shares of Precision Drilling and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$121.08.

TSE:PD traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$84.08. 96,810 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,807. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$74.72 and its 200 day moving average price is C$82.09. The company has a market cap of C$1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 2.90. Precision Drilling has a 12-month low of C$56.42 and a 12-month high of C$100.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.79.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services.

