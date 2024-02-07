RBC Bearings (RBC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 8th. Analysts expect RBC Bearings to post earnings of $1.83 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.16. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $385.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.18 million. On average, analysts expect RBC Bearings to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

RBC Bearings Price Performance

NYSE RBC opened at $274.62 on Wednesday. RBC Bearings has a 12 month low of $195.18 and a 12 month high of $288.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 48.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $272.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $245.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RBC shares. Bank of America raised shares of RBC Bearings from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of RBC Bearings from $229.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of RBC Bearings from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of RBC Bearings from $271.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at RBC Bearings

In related news, VP Patrick S. Bannon sold 13,000 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.27, for a total value of $3,175,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,023,085.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Patrick S. Bannon sold 13,000 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.27, for a total value of $3,175,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,023,085.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven H. Kaplan sold 1,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.96, for a total transaction of $266,866.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,357.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,091 shares of company stock valued at $12,049,813 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RBC. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in RBC Bearings during the 1st quarter worth $556,927,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the first quarter valued at about $483,093,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the first quarter valued at about $481,554,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the first quarter valued at about $139,246,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the first quarter valued at about $127,316,000.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

