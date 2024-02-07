RCI Hospitality (RICK) to Release Earnings on Thursday

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $75.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.75 million. RCI Hospitality had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 12.12%. On average, analysts expect RCI Hospitality to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of RICK opened at $61.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $573.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.23 and its 200-day moving average is $61.73. RCI Hospitality has a one year low of $50.43 and a one year high of $94.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. RCI Hospitality’s payout ratio is 7.67%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of RCI Hospitality in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in RCI Hospitality in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new position in RCI Hospitality in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RCI Hospitality in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of RCI Hospitality by 112.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 528 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RICK shares. TheStreet lowered shares of RCI Hospitality from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of RCI Hospitality in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised RCI Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th.

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

