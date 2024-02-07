Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REA) Expected to Post FY2025 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Real Matters in a research note issued on Thursday, February 1st. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.21. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform Market Weight” rating on the stock.

Real Matters (TSE:REA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$48.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$50.63 million.

