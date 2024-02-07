Redwood Financial Network Corp Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Redwood Financial Network Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Redwood Financial Network Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Redwood Financial Network Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VGT. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 94.4% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter worth about $37,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $504.54 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $482.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $449.67. The company has a market cap of $60.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $343.39 and a twelve month high of $513.77.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.