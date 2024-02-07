Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Fastenal’s Q3 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:FAST)

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for Fastenal in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 6th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mukherjee now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.59 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.58. The consensus estimate for Fastenal’s current full-year earnings is $2.14 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Fastenal’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.30 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.46 EPS.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Fastenal from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.17.

Fastenal Stock Performance

NASDAQ FAST opened at $69.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.11. The company has a market cap of $39.70 billion, a PE ratio of 34.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.05. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $50.30 and a 1-year high of $70.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fastenal

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in Fastenal by 0.6% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 85,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,069,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 6,797 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Fastenal by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 239,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,218,000 after acquiring an additional 36,709 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 5,190 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Fastenal by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. 78.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fastenal news, Director Reyne K. Wisecup sold 34,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total value of $2,331,196.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,369,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 17,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $1,037,932.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,810.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Reyne K. Wisecup sold 34,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total transaction of $2,331,196.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,369,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 154,830 shares of company stock worth $9,972,831. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.23%.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

