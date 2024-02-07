Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Timbercreek Financial Corp.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:TF)

Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TSE:TF – Free Report) – National Bank Financial cut their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Timbercreek Financial in a report issued on Sunday, February 4th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.74 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.76. The consensus estimate for Timbercreek Financial’s current full-year earnings is $0.73 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Fundamental Research set a C$9.67 price objective on Timbercreek Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Timbercreek Financial from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

TF stock opened at C$7.18 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$6.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$6.86. The company has a quick ratio of 145.00, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.66. The stock has a market cap of C$598.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.23. Timbercreek Financial has a 52-week low of C$5.74 and a 52-week high of C$8.35.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.058 per share. This is a boost from Timbercreek Financial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.69%. Timbercreek Financial’s payout ratio is presently 88.46%.

Timbercreek Financial Corp., a mortgage investment company, provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing real estate properties, such as multi-residential, retail, and office properties in urban markets.

