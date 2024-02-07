Research Analysts Offer Predictions for CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:CBAY)

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs lowered their FY2024 earnings estimates for CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note issued on Monday, February 5th. Leerink Partnrs analyst T. Smith now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($1.56) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.55). The consensus estimate for CymaBay Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.95) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for CymaBay Therapeutics’ FY2025 earnings at ($1.02) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.22) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.54 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CBAY. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on CymaBay Therapeutics from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.64.

CymaBay Therapeutics stock opened at $24.25 on Wednesday. CymaBay Therapeutics has a one year low of $7.26 and a one year high of $25.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 22.76 and a quick ratio of 22.76.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.02). During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 853,475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,159,000 after purchasing an additional 54,920 shares during the period. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 2,621.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 111,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,635,000 after acquiring an additional 107,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners increased its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 54,289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 4,289 shares in the last quarter. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Sujal Shah sold 64,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $1,297,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,301 shares in the company, valued at $3,426,020. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CymaBay Therapeutics news, CEO Sujal Shah sold 64,865 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $1,297,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 171,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,426,020. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles Mcwherter sold 11,342 shares of CymaBay Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total transaction of $207,331.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 164,439 shares of company stock worth $3,470,441 over the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta for the treatments of autoimmune liver disease, primary biliary cholangitis (PBC).

