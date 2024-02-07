Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Hope Bancorp, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Hope Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Friday, February 2nd. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Hope Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $1.12 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Hope Bancorp’s FY2024 earnings at $1.10 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

Get Hope Bancorp alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on HOPE. StockNews.com raised shares of Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 6th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Hope Bancorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Hope Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

Hope Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of HOPE opened at $10.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.48 and a 200 day moving average of $10.18. Hope Bancorp has a twelve month low of $7.42 and a twelve month high of $13.79.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $135.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.47 million. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 7.03%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS.

Hope Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Institutional Trading of Hope Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 0.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 137,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 6.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 12.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 7.4% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 12.5% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. It accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include commercial loans to businesses for various purposes, such as working capital, purchasing inventory, debt refinancing, business acquisitions, and other business-related financing needs; real estate loans; small business administration loans; and consumer loans, such as single-family mortgage, home equity, auto, credit card, and personal loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hope Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hope Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.