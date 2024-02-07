Research Analysts Offer Predictions for RAPT Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:RAPT)

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a report issued on Monday, February 5th. Leerink Partnrs analyst T. Smith expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.78) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for RAPT Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.08) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for RAPT Therapeutics’ FY2028 earnings at $1.94 EPS.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.07).

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RAPT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on RAPT Therapeutics from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.33.

RAPT Therapeutics Trading Up 2.7 %

RAPT stock opened at $25.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $887.18 million, a PE ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 0.66. RAPT Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $10.47 and a 1 year high of $31.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.94.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider William Ho sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total transaction of $54,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $325,633.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,898 shares of company stock valued at $95,236. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 46.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 87.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 347.8% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Institutional investors own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

About RAPT Therapeutics

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases in the United States. Its lead inflammation drug candidate is RPT193, a C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4) antagonist that selectively inhibit the migration of type 2 T helper cells into inflamed tissues.

