Research Analysts Offer Predictions for YETI Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:YETI)

YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of YETI in a research report issued on Monday, February 5th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia anticipates that the company will earn $0.16 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for YETI’s current full-year earnings is $2.07 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for YETI’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.47 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price (up previously from $49.00) on shares of YETI in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of YETI from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on YETI from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered YETI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.59.

YETI stock opened at $42.83 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.25. YETI has a 1-year low of $34.70 and a 1-year high of $54.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.67, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 2.40.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. YETI had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 29.12%. The business had revenue of $433.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.27 million.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in YETI by 39.6% during the third quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 234,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,296,000 after acquiring an additional 66,500 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in shares of YETI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,686,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in YETI in the third quarter valued at approximately $572,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in YETI by 28.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of YETI during the second quarter worth $241,000.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. The company also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, straw mugs and cups, bottles, jugs, and water bottles, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw and chug caps, lids, straw lids, color packs, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

