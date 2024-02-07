Research Analysts Set Expectations for Corteva, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:CTVA)

Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital reduced their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Corteva in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 5th. Roth Capital analyst B. Wright now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.09). The consensus estimate for Corteva’s current full-year earnings is $2.86 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Corteva’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.80 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CTVA. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Corteva from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Corteva from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Corteva from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Corteva from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Corteva from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.84.

NYSE:CTVA opened at $52.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.71 billion, a PE ratio of 51.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.15. Corteva has a 12 month low of $43.22 and a 12 month high of $64.98.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 4.27%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.75%.

In other Corteva news, EVP Robert D. King purchased 640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.77 per share, with a total value of $29,932.80. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 59,701 shares in the company, valued at $2,792,215.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Samuel R. Eathington bought 1,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.07 per share, with a total value of $50,400.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,910.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert D. King purchased 640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.77 per share, with a total value of $29,932.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,792,215.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 2,084 shares of company stock valued at $95,527 in the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTVA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Corteva by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,346,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,161,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941,323 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Corteva by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,895,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,228,722,000 after buying an additional 2,148,207 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Corteva by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,988,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,916,000 after buying an additional 261,656 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Corteva by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,505,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,796,000 after buying an additional 327,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Franchise Partners LLP boosted its position in Corteva by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 11,292,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,049,000 after buying an additional 3,115,825 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

