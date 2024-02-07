Research Analysts Set Expectations for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:PMT)

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush raised their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 5th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.33 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.24. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s current full-year earnings is $1.32 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.35 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

PMT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.42.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Stock Performance

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock opened at $13.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.79 and a 200-day moving average of $13.49. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $10.52 and a 52 week high of $15.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.38%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $539,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,047. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,801,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $182,438,000 after purchasing an additional 85,349 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,688,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,088,000 after purchasing an additional 227,513 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 11.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,609,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,746,000 after purchasing an additional 460,177 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 3.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,544,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,865,000 after acquiring an additional 121,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 8.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,409,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,693,000 after purchasing an additional 178,783 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.89% of the company’s stock.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. It operates through four segments: Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, Correspondent Production, and Corporate. The company's Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

Featured Stories

