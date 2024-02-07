Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 990,530 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 121,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $66,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 41.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period.

In related news, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 2,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total transaction of $191,715.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 388,266 shares in the company, valued at $28,607,438.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Restaurant Brands International news, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 2,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total value of $191,715.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 388,266 shares in the company, valued at $28,607,438.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman J Patrick Doyle sold 40,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.97, for a total value of $2,853,586.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 62,503 shares in the company, valued at $4,373,334.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,657 shares of company stock worth $5,430,934 over the last ninety days. 1.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $76.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.10 and a 200-day moving average of $71.40. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.99 and a 52 week high of $79.94.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on QSR shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $89.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.04.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

