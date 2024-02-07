Reviewing Ipsen (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) & Cardio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CDIO)

Ipsen (OTCMKTS:IPSEY – Get Free Report) and Cardio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CDIO – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Ipsen has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cardio Diagnostics has a beta of 5.61, meaning that its share price is 461% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Ipsen and Cardio Diagnostics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ipsen 0 1 1 0 2.50 Cardio Diagnostics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.5% of Cardio Diagnostics shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.0% of Cardio Diagnostics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ipsen and Cardio Diagnostics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ipsen $3.33 billion 2.85 $683.36 million N/A N/A Cardio Diagnostics N/A N/A -$4.66 million N/A N/A

Ipsen has higher revenue and earnings than Cardio Diagnostics.

Profitability

This table compares Ipsen and Cardio Diagnostics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ipsen N/A N/A N/A Cardio Diagnostics N/A -293.45% -137.77%

About Ipsen

Ipsen S.A. operates as a biopharmaceutical company worldwide. The company provides drugs in the areas of oncology, neuroscience, and rare diseases. It offers Somatuline for neuroendocrine tumors and acromegaly; Dysport for motor muscular disorders and medical aesthetics; Decapeptyl for the treatment of advanced metastatic prostate cancer; Cabometyx for renal cell and second-line hepatocellular carcinoma; Onivyde for second-line metastatic pancreatic cancer; and Tazverik to treat third-line follicular lymphoma. The company also provides NutropinAq for growth failure in children due to growth hormone (GH) deficiency, turner syndrome or chronic renal insufficiency, and GH deficiency in adults; and Increlex for growth failure in children and adolescents. In addition, it offers Xermelo for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome; and Cometriq to treat medullary thyroid cancer. Ipsen S.A. has agreements with Debiopharm; Exelixis; Galderma; Blueprint Medicines; TerSera Therapeutics; Rhythm Pharmaceuticals; Teijin; Schwabe; BAKX Therapeutics Inc.; and Exicure. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France.

About Cardio Diagnostics

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc., an artificial intelligence-powered precision cardiovascular medicine company, develops and commercializes epigenetics-based clinical tests for cardiovascular disease. It offers Epi+Gen CHD, a three-year symptomatic coronary heart disease (CHD) risk assessment test targeting CHD events, including heart attacks; and PrecisionCHD, an integrated epigenetic-genetic blood test for the early detection of coronary heart disease. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

