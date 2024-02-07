Reviewing JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) and Alimco Financial (OTCMKTS:ALMC)

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Get Free Report) and Alimco Financial (OTCMKTS:ALMC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for JinkoSolar and Alimco Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get JinkoSolar alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JinkoSolar 1 2 0 0 1.67 Alimco Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

JinkoSolar currently has a consensus target price of $28.33, indicating a potential upside of 13.61%. Given JinkoSolar’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe JinkoSolar is more favorable than Alimco Financial.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JinkoSolar 3.53% 14.14% 3.59% Alimco Financial N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares JinkoSolar and Alimco Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

35.8% of JinkoSolar shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Alimco Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.8% of JinkoSolar shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 35.1% of Alimco Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares JinkoSolar and Alimco Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JinkoSolar $12.11 billion 0.11 $89.96 million $8.62 2.89 Alimco Financial N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

JinkoSolar has higher revenue and earnings than Alimco Financial.

Volatility & Risk

JinkoSolar has a beta of 0.4, indicating that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alimco Financial has a beta of 0.07, indicating that its share price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

JinkoSolar beats Alimco Financial on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About JinkoSolar

(Get Free Report)

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects. The company sells its products to distributors, project developers, system integrators, and manufacturers of solar power products under the JinkoSolar brand. As of December 31, 2022, it had an integrated annual capacity of 65 gigawatts (GW) for mono wafers; 55 GW for solar cells; and 70 GW for solar modules. The company has operations in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Mexico, Australia, Japan, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Jordan, Vietnam, Egypt, Spain, and Germany. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Shangrao, the People's Republic of China.

About Alimco Financial

(Get Free Report)

Alimco Financial Corporation focuses on business financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Alliance Semiconductor Corporation and changed its name to Alimco Financial Corporation in 2017. Alimco Financial Corporation was founded in 1985 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for JinkoSolar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JinkoSolar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.