Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (REXR) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 27th

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.4175 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

Rexford Industrial Realty has increased its dividend payment by an average of 20.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Rexford Industrial Realty has a payout ratio of 106.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Rexford Industrial Realty to earn $2.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.3%.

Shares of REXR stock opened at $50.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.39. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 52 week low of $41.56 and a 52 week high of $65.07.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on REXR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price (up from $53.00) on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Friday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 112.7% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam lifted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 21.3% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 2,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the first quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 5,510.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 3,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

