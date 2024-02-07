Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Stock Price Up 3.5%

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 3.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $29.85 and last traded at $28.80. Approximately 71,377 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 322,858 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.82.

REYN has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $30.00 to $27.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.36.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73 and a beta of 0.48.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The business had revenue of $935.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $932.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Reynolds Consumer Products’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.88%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of REYN. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 7.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 64,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after buying an additional 4,280 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 6.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 675,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,827,000 after buying an additional 39,307 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 784.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 9,057 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 43.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 354,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,394,000 after buying an additional 108,130 shares during the period. 27.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces aluminum foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

