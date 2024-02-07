Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Trading Up 3.5%

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) shares shot up 3.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $29.85 and last traded at $28.80. 71,377 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 322,858 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on REYN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Reynolds Consumer Products from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $30.00 to $27.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised Reynolds Consumer Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.36.

Get Reynolds Consumer Products alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on REYN

Reynolds Consumer Products Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 7.02%. The firm had revenue of $935.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $932.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reynolds Consumer Products Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s payout ratio is 71.88%.

Institutional Trading of Reynolds Consumer Products

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 64,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after buying an additional 4,280 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 675,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,827,000 after purchasing an additional 39,307 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 784.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 9,057 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 354,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,394,000 after purchasing an additional 108,130 shares during the last quarter. 27.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reynolds Consumer Products Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces aluminum foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.