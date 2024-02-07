Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ricoh had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 5.68%.

Ricoh Stock Up 6.5 %

Shares of RICOY stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.41. 95,077 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 628. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Ricoh has a 12-month low of $6.96 and a 12-month high of $9.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 0.68.

About Ricoh

Ricoh Company, Ltd. provides office, commercial printing, and related solutions worldwide. It operates through Digital services, Digital Products, Graphic Communications, Industrial Solutions, and Other segments. The company sells multifunctional printers (MFPs), laser printers, digital duplicators, wide format printers, facsimile machines, scanners, personal computers, servers, network equipment, related parts and supplies, services, and support and service and solutions related to documents.

