Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ricoh had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 5.68%.
Ricoh Stock Up 6.5 %
Shares of RICOY stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.41. 95,077 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 628. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Ricoh has a 12-month low of $6.96 and a 12-month high of $9.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 0.68.
About Ricoh
