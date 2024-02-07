Roblox Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:RBLX)

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 139,816 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 116% compared to the average daily volume of 64,838 call options.

RBLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Roblox from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Roblox in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Roblox in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Roblox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roblox currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.71.

Roblox stock traded up $4.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $44.72. 25,885,281 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,227,723. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Roblox has a fifty-two week low of $24.88 and a fifty-two week high of $47.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.67 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.88 and its 200-day moving average is $35.49.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.07. Roblox had a negative net margin of 42.54% and a negative return on equity of 536.12%. The business had revenue of $839.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.71 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.50) EPS. Roblox’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Roblox will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 2,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.90, for a total value of $95,621.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 95,230 shares in the company, valued at $3,609,217. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 2,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.90, for a total value of $95,621.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 95,230 shares in the company, valued at $3,609,217. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 103,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.02, for a total transaction of $4,778,992.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 308,272 shares of company stock worth $12,671,049. 27.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Roblox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Roblox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Roblox by 900.0% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roblox by 566.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. 69.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

