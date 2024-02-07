Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Receives $9.40 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.40.

Several research analysts have issued reports on RKT shares. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 target price (up previously from $13.00) on shares of Rocket Companies in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays began coverage on Rocket Companies in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $10.75 price objective on shares of Rocket Companies in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Rocket Companies in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on Rocket Companies from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:RKT opened at $11.67 on Friday. Rocket Companies has a 1 year low of $7.17 and a 1 year high of $15.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 11.15 and a current ratio of 11.15.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RKT. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Rocket Companies by 134.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 658.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 3,379 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 178.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,851 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, a virtual marketplace where consumers can shop and compare vehicles of many makes and models from a wide network of dealers; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

