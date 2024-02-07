Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Price Performance

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock opened at $4.01 on Friday. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a 12-month low of $3.72 and a 12-month high of $5.99. The company has a market capitalization of $25.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.67.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.70 million during the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a negative return on equity of 28.92% and a negative net margin of 14.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory news, major shareholder Global Value Investment Corp. bought 74,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.09 per share, for a total transaction of $306,099.69. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,020,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,171,816.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders have acquired 100,527 shares of company stock worth $411,145 in the last ninety days. 14.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Salvus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in the third quarter worth about $62,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 360.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 11,160 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.44% of the company’s stock.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Company Profile

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, and Other segments. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

