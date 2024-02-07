Rogers Sugar (RSI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 8th.

Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$308.04 million during the quarter. Rogers Sugar had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 4.69%.

Get Rogers Sugar alerts:

Rogers Sugar Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of TSE RSI opened at C$5.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$587.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.84, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$5.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.47. Rogers Sugar has a 1 year low of C$4.96 and a 1 year high of C$6.41.

Rogers Sugar Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Rogers Sugar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.82%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RSI. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Rogers Sugar in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Rogers Sugar from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Rogers Sugar from C$6.25 to C$5.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Rogers Sugar from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$6.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Rogers Sugar

Rogers Sugar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rogers Sugar Inc engages in refining, packaging, marketing, and distribution of sugar and maple products in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, liquid, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Sugar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Sugar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.