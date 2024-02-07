Rosenblatt Securities Increases Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target to $85.00

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by Rosenblatt Securities from $65.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.96% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on FTNT. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Fortinet from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup lowered Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $60.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Susquehanna started coverage on Fortinet in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Fortinet from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $67.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38. Fortinet has a 1 year low of $44.12 and a 1 year high of $81.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.41. The firm has a market cap of $51.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.09.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. Fortinet had a return on equity of 3,361.82% and a net margin of 22.25%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fortinet will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $260,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,886. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $260,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,886. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Neukom bought 664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.62 per share, with a total value of $34,939.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 293,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,419,817.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 148,332 shares of company stock worth $8,704,410. Insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 65.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

