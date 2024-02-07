Rosenblatt Securities Raises Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target to $12.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by Rosenblatt Securities from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price suggests a potential downside of 31.27% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Snap from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Snap from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, China Renaissance upgraded shares of Snap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.52.

Get Snap alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Snap

Snap Trading Up 4.2 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Snap

NYSE SNAP opened at $17.46 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.24. The stock has a market cap of $28.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.30 and a beta of 1.28. Snap has a 12-month low of $7.86 and a 12-month high of $17.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

In other Snap news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 1,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total transaction of $30,696.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 307,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,259,355.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 1,792 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total transaction of $30,696.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 307,026 shares in the company, valued at $5,259,355.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 10,047 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $122,071.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,333,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,351,818.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 276,589 shares of company stock worth $3,796,543.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNAP. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Snap by 72.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 3,556 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Snap by 28.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Snap by 9.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 23,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Snap by 0.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 786,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,305,000 after purchasing an additional 5,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap during the first quarter worth $3,216,000. 44.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Snap

(Get Free Report)

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.