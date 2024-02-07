Roth Mkm Lowers fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Price Target to $2.00

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by analysts at Roth Mkm from $3.25 to $2.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.70% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on FUBO. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on fuboTV in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of fuboTV in a report on Friday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.80.

NYSE:FUBO traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.84. The stock had a trading volume of 31,029,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,006,619. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.75. The stock has a market cap of $538.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. fuboTV has a twelve month low of $0.96 and a twelve month high of $3.87.

In other fuboTV news, COO Alberto Horihuela sold 36,827 shares of fuboTV stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $117,478.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,423,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,542,212.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO John Janedis sold 21,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total value of $66,104.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,850.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Alberto Horihuela sold 36,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $117,478.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,423,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,542,212.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in fuboTV in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in fuboTV during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in fuboTV during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Power Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in fuboTV during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in fuboTV during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 33.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

