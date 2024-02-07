Royal Bank of Canada Increases Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) Price Target to $73.00

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $69.00 to $73.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential downside of 6.69% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Skyline Champion from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Skyline Champion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Skyline Champion in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skyline Champion presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.40.

Shares of SKY traded down $1.31 on Wednesday, reaching $78.23. The stock had a trading volume of 269,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,882. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 4.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.92. Skyline Champion has a 12-month low of $52.12 and a 12-month high of $80.63.

In other Skyline Champion news, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 18,750 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $1,368,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 238,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,381,154. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the second quarter worth $57,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the third quarter worth $62,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the third quarter worth $94,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 8,505.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the fourth quarter worth $123,000.

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

