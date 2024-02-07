Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV)

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FSV)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $187.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.35% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FSV. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on FirstService from $196.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of FirstService from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on FirstService in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $175.00 target price on FirstService and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on FirstService from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FirstService currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.14.

NASDAQ FSV traded up $0.79 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $164.97. 49,642 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,263. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $162.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.79. The stock has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.75 and a beta of 1.00. FirstService has a 1 year low of $131.75 and a 1 year high of $171.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSV. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in FirstService during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of FirstService during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FirstService during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FirstService by 126.6% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of FirstService by 80.1% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 69.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

