Royal Bank of Canada Trims Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Target Price to $30.00

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $35.00 to $30.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.49% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.25.

Mercury Systems stock traded down $3.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,156,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,420. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.77. Mercury Systems has a twelve month low of $25.31 and a twelve month high of $55.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 4.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -30.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 36.78 and a beta of 0.71.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.32). Mercury Systems had a negative return on equity of 0.17% and a negative net margin of 5.47%. The business had revenue of $180.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.16 million. Analysts expect that Mercury Systems will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jana Partners Management, Lp purchased 64,435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.14 per share, for a total transaction of $2,135,375.90. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,035,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,884,523.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have purchased 343,948 shares of company stock worth $11,497,640 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Mercury Systems by 110.9% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Mercury Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Mercury Systems during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in Mercury Systems by 208.8% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Mercury Systems in the second quarter valued at $95,000. 95.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

