RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Position Boosted by Shepherd Financial Partners LLC

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,299 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $3,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the third quarter worth $28,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the first quarter worth $28,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the third quarter worth $35,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of RTX by 136.5% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the third quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

RTX Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of RTX stock traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $92.07. 3,150,722 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,289,775. RTX Co. has a one year low of $68.56 and a one year high of $104.91. The company has a market capitalization of $132.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.10, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.27 and a 200 day moving average of $81.98.

RTX Announces Dividend

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. RTX had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 4.64%. The company had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of RTX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of RTX from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective (up from $88.00) on shares of RTX in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RTX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.71.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

Further Reading

