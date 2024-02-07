RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Position Boosted by Shepherd Financial Partners LLC

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,299 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $3,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the third quarter worth $28,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the first quarter worth $28,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the third quarter worth $35,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of RTX by 136.5% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the third quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.
RTX Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of RTX stock traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $92.07. 3,150,722 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,289,775. RTX Co. has a one year low of $68.56 and a one year high of $104.91. The company has a market capitalization of $132.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.10, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.27 and a 200 day moving average of $81.98.
RTX Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.36%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
RTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of RTX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of RTX from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective (up from $88.00) on shares of RTX in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RTX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.71.
RTX Profile
RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than RTX
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- What are specialty REITs? How to invest in them
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Miso Robotics stock: Is an IPO coming soon?
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Insiders are selling these hot stocks on track for higher prices
Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.