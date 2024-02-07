RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO) Shares Sold by Keeley Teton Advisors LLC

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO – Free Report) by 51.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,975 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in RXO were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of RXO by 1.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,965,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,773,000 after purchasing an additional 23,497 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of RXO by 1.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 257,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RXO by 7.5% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 36,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in RXO by 9.8% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in RXO by 68.3% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 35,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 14,245 shares during the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of RXO from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of RXO from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of RXO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.69.

NYSE:RXO opened at $22.50 on Wednesday. RXO, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.94 and a fifty-two week high of $24.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $976.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $957.88 million. RXO had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 10.55%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that RXO, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other RXO news, Director Christine S. Breves acquired 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.90 per share, with a total value of $101,490.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,948 shares in the company, valued at $138,265.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Christine S. Breves bought 5,100 shares of RXO stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.90 per share, for a total transaction of $101,490.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,948 shares in the company, valued at $138,265.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp bought 747,424 shares of RXO stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.25 per share, for a total transaction of $15,135,336.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 13,755,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,551,892.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 953,372 shares of company stock valued at $19,148,700. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. The company also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. RXO, Inc was founded in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

