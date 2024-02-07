Safe Trading 1.6% Higher This Week (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. One Safe coin can now be purchased for about $3.55 or 0.00008048 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Safe has a market cap of $74.05 million and approximately $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Safe has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.42 or 0.00120957 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.72 or 0.00035588 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00021480 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002290 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 28% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Safe Profile

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org. The official website for Safe is www.anwang.com. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 3.55387999 USD and is down -0.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Buying and Selling Safe

