Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Burney Co.

Burney Co. cut its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,652 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 10,514 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $5,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 7,447 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,510,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 6,199 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,251,891 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,064,978,000 after buying an additional 19,888 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 101,834 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $20,650,000 after buying an additional 9,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 3rd quarter worth about $643,000. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Price Performance

NYSE:CRM traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $287.44. 1,044,039 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,100,932. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.65 and a 12 month high of $289.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $265.85 and a 200 day moving average of $231.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $278.24 billion, a PE ratio of 109.76, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.28.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total value of $60,201.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,869 shares in the company, valued at $799,618.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total value of $60,201.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,618.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.82, for a total transaction of $4,287,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,581,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,881,768,866.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,383,178 shares of company stock worth $363,828,675. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Salesforce from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $293.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.64.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Salesforce

Salesforce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.