Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp reduced its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,246 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 2,314 shares during the quarter. Salesforce comprises about 2.7% of Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $36,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 51.4% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 66,260 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $13,414,000 after purchasing an additional 22,485 shares in the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 32.7% during the third quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 8,524 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 4.4% during the third quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,230 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.4% during the third quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 26,324 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,338,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 4.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 67,023 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $13,591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Salesforce stock traded up $3.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $289.00. 1,651,459 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,128,955. The stock has a market cap of $279.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.76, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.65 and a twelve month high of $289.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $265.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Salesforce from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Salesforce from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Salesforce from $266.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $293.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Salesforce from $229.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.64.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CRM

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.82, for a total value of $4,287,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,581,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,881,768,866.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.82, for a total value of $4,287,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,581,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,881,768,866.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total value of $60,201.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,869 shares in the company, valued at $799,618.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,383,178 shares of company stock worth $363,828,675. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Salesforce

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.