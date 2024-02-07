SALT Achieves Market Cap of $2.95 Million (SALT)

SALT (SALT) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 7th. One SALT token can now be bought for about $0.0246 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SALT has a market capitalization of $2.95 million and approximately $29,488.44 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SALT has traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004625 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00016165 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00015291 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,717.27 or 0.98995296 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00010872 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.79 or 0.00194258 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000055 BTC.

SALT Token Profile

SALT is a token. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,999,995 tokens. The official website for SALT is www.saltlending.com. The official message board for SALT is blog.saltlending.com. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SALT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 119,999,995.19035298 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.02564457 USD and is down -8.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $37,517.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SALT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SALT using one of the exchanges listed above.

