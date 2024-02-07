Sangoma Technologies (SANG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Sangoma Technologies (NASDAQ:SANG – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 8th. Analysts expect Sangoma Technologies to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter.
Sangoma Technologies (NASDAQ:SANG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. Sangoma Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.52% and a negative net margin of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $63.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.78 million. On average, analysts expect Sangoma Technologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Sangoma Technologies Stock Up 1.4 %
Shares of SANG stock opened at $2.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.36. The company has a market capitalization of $68.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 1.05. Sangoma Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.18 and a twelve month high of $5.95.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on SANG. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $3.25 price target (down from $8.00) on shares of Sangoma Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Sangoma Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $8.00 to $3.25 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sangoma Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.
Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a voice over internet protocol phone system; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution, as well as provides cloud communication solutions.
