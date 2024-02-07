SAP (ETR:SAP) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $133.85

SAP SE (ETR:SAP – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €133.85 ($143.92) and traded as high as €164.64 ($177.03). SAP shares last traded at €164.52 ($176.90), with a volume of 1,127,795 shares trading hands.

SAP Stock Up 1.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $194.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.31, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €146.29 and a 200-day moving average of €133.85.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

