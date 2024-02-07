Sapphire (SAPP) Trading Down 11.8% This Week

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 7th. Over the last seven days, Sapphire has traded down 11.8% against the dollar. One Sapphire coin can currently be bought for $0.0083 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Sapphire has a market cap of $13.51 million and approximately $2,937.47 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Sapphire alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,372.08 or 0.05498312 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001116 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.43 or 0.00079807 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00027745 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00014494 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00021658 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00006331 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Sapphire Coin Profile

Sapphire is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,639,396,408 coins and its circulating supply is 1,618,766,985 coins. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.

[Telegram](https://t.me/sapphirecore)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/v57uFHk)”

Sapphire Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapphire should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sapphire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sapphire and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.