ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) Posts Earnings Results

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.14), Briefing.com reports. ScanSource had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 2.18%. The business had revenue of $884.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $943.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. ScanSource updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

ScanSource Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of ScanSource stock traded up $1.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.74. The company had a trading volume of 30,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,863. The company has a market cap of $948.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.50. ScanSource has a fifty-two week low of $26.14 and a fifty-two week high of $40.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.19 and its 200-day moving average is $33.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SCSC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Northcoast Research lowered ScanSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of ScanSource from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of ScanSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ScanSource news, CAO Brandy Ford sold 663 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.86, for a total transaction of $25,764.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $406,669.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 30,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.99, for a total transaction of $1,165,419.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 127,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,829,782.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brandy Ford sold 663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.86, for a total transaction of $25,764.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,669.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,340 shares of company stock valued at $1,269,783. Company insiders own 4.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ScanSource by 4.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,029,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,998,000 after purchasing an additional 115,678 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of ScanSource by 2.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,890,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,780,000 after purchasing an additional 45,378 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of ScanSource by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 997,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ScanSource by 19.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 640,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,286,000 after purchasing an additional 103,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of ScanSource by 1.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 594,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,096,000 after purchasing an additional 5,992 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

ScanSource Company Profile

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Technology Solutions and Modern Communications & Cloud. The Specialty Technology Solutions segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

Recommended Stories

