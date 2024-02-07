Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Bought by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 6.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 67,919 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,974 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $2,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.73. The stock had a trading volume of 250,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,037,713. The firm has a market cap of $32.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.22. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $32.29 and a 12-month high of $37.14.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

