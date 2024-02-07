Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Bought by Soltis Investment Advisors LLC

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,946 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHV. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 224.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 241.0% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHV opened at $70.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $60.99 and a 12-month high of $71.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.09.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

