Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Acquired by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,580,988 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 316,679 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.56% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $181,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Plancorp LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 39,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 9,543 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,565,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,305,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677,942 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 96,278,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,871,702,000 after purchasing an additional 726,183 shares in the last quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 57,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 12,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 457,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,141,000 after purchasing an additional 5,219 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of SCHX traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.02. 2,069,414 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,886,500. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.49. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $44.95 and a 12-month high of $59.05. The company has a market cap of $37.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.