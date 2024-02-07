Scotiabank Increases BP (NYSE:BP) Price Target to $45.00

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Scotiabank from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector outperform” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 24.86% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded BP from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. TD Securities boosted their price objective on BP from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on BP from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on BP from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $316.50.

Shares of NYSE BP traded down $0.35 on Wednesday, reaching $36.04. 7,908,891 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,020,114. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.17 and a 200 day moving average of $36.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.24 billion, a PE ratio of 4.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.69. BP has a fifty-two week low of $33.52 and a fifty-two week high of $41.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $52.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.14 billion. BP had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 11.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BP will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BP. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BP by 2,828.0% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 732 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BP during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in BP in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of BP in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of BP during the first quarter worth $30,000. 11.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

