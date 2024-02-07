Scotiabank Increases FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) Price Target to $166.00

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FSV) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Scotiabank from $165.00 to $166.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 0.76% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on FSV. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on FirstService from $196.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $175.00 price target on FirstService and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $187.00 target price on shares of FirstService in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on FirstService in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on FirstService from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, FirstService currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.29.

Get FirstService alerts:

View Our Latest Report on FSV

FirstService Trading Up 0.3 %

Institutional Trading of FirstService

Shares of FSV stock traded up $0.56 on Wednesday, reaching $164.74. 100,071 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,196. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. FirstService has a one year low of $131.75 and a one year high of $171.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $162.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.79. The stock has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 55.65 and a beta of 1.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FirstService during the 2nd quarter valued at $247,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in FirstService by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,364,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $334,631,000 after acquiring an additional 349,894 shares in the last quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in FirstService in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,178,000. Genus Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FirstService in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,359,000. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of FirstService by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,362,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,328,000 after purchasing an additional 13,646 shares during the period. 69.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FirstService

(Get Free Report)

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.