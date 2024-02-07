SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

SeaChange International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SEAC opened at $2.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.95. SeaChange International has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $10.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEAC. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in SeaChange International in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in SeaChange International by 122,509.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 107,896 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 107,808 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SeaChange International in the first quarter valued at $39,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in SeaChange International in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in SeaChange International by 20.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 277,461 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 46,461 shares in the last quarter. 33.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SeaChange International Company Profile

SeaChange International, Inc provides video delivery, advertising, streaming platforms, and emerging Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV (FAST) products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management and distribution of video and advertising content worldwide. It offers Operator TV Platform solutions including customer's current network with OTT video management solutions in a single deployment, digital video broadcasting – cable / quadrature amplitude modulation networks with OTT streaming, and immersive multiscreen experience and on demand services, as well as pre-integrated solutions, such as multi-content delivery networks including Broadpeak, Edgeware and HBO, multidigital rights management, and seamless integration with existing network components.

