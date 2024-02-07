Seaport Res Ptn Comments on Plug Power Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Plug Power in a report issued on Tuesday, February 6th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst T. Curran anticipates that the electronics maker will post earnings of ($0.48) per share for the year. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Plug Power’s current full-year earnings is ($1.69) per share.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.15). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 24.18% and a negative net margin of 106.74%. The business had revenue of $198.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on PLUG. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 price objective (down from $3.50) on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Plug Power from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Plug Power in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research cut Plug Power from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Plug Power from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $3.50 to $2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.63.

Shares of PLUG stock opened at $4.49 on Wednesday. Plug Power has a 12 month low of $2.26 and a 12 month high of $16.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.07 and a 200-day moving average of $6.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power during the second quarter valued at $34,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.99% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including liquid green hydrogen production, storage and handling, transportation, and dispensing infrastructure.

