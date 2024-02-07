Seaport Res Ptn Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Dover in a research report issued on Monday, February 5th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now expects that the industrial products company will earn $1.97 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.16. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dover’s current full-year earnings is $9.08 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Dover’s Q2 2024 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.48 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $9.01 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.23 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.02 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.64 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.90 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on DOV. Citigroup upped their price objective on Dover from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com cut Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Dover from $146.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Dover from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Dover from $165.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dover has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.18.

NYSE:DOV opened at $160.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.23. The stock has a market cap of $22.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.26. Dover has a 1 year low of $127.25 and a 1 year high of $161.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 25.95% and a net margin of 12.52%. Dover’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.16 EPS.

In related news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 664 shares of Dover stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $94,048.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,333 shares in the company, valued at $755,366.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Dover news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $94,048.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,333 shares in the company, valued at $755,366.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $1,988,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,103,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Dover by 783.3% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Dover in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Dover in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in Dover in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dover in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

