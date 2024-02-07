Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on LendingClub Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:LC)

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of LendingClub in a report released on Friday, February 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Ryan expects that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for LendingClub’s current full-year earnings is $0.33 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for LendingClub’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. LendingClub had a return on equity of 3.24% and a net margin of 4.50%. The company had revenue of $185.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. LendingClub’s revenue was down 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts also recently commented on LC. Compass Point decreased their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of LendingClub in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised LendingClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of LendingClub in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.08.

Shares of LendingClub stock opened at $8.69 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $952.85 million, a P/E ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 2.01. LendingClub has a one year low of $4.73 and a one year high of $10.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.18 and its 200 day moving average is $7.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LC. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of LendingClub by 11.5% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,849 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in LendingClub by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 227,240 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,216,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in LendingClub by 7.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,298 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in LendingClub by 8.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,792 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of LendingClub by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 15,851 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 75.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products, including savings accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, such as consumer loans comprising unsecured personal loans, secured auto refinance loans, and patient and education finance loans; and commercial loans, including small business loans.

