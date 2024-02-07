Secret Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $800.69 (SIE)

Secret (SIE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. Secret has a total market cap of $8.36 million and approximately $800.69 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Secret token can now be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Secret has traded 7.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.97 or 0.00122121 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.56 or 0.00035880 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00021631 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00008193 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002273 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000196 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Secret Profile

Secret is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Secret is www.secret.dev. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network.

Buying and Selling Secret

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00281876 USD and is up 0.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $365.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

